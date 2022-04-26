Police look for missing 14-year-old girl from Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Cleveland.

Aliana Torres was last seen leaving her home on 130th Street in Cleveland around 9 p.m. on April 12, according to a news release from the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

Aliana is around 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5100.

