Police looking for 13-year-old missing from Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday.

The girl, Asia Henderson, was spotted in a vehicle around 9 a.m. on Maplerow Avenue and hasn't been seen since. Asia just moved to Ohio from Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.