Police looking for 78-year-old man missing from Solon

SOLON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man missing from Solon.

Gerald Wolf is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Wolf has dementia and they are concerned for his safety. He drove away from a doctor's appointment Wednesday morning and hasn't been heard from since.

He may be traveling in a 2007 Honda Accord with license plate EGW6567.

Anyone with information about Wolf's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.