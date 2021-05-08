Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl from Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Authorities are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on April 29.

Joannie Dew is 5-foot-tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.