Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Jackson Police Department in Stark County is looking for a missing teen.

Alona Criss, 17, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen leaving her home on Broadhaven Avenue NW in a black Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-832-1553 or the anonymous tip line at 330-834-3967.

