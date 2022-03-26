Police looking for missing 79-year-old man from North Randall

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man from North Randall who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Joseph Emmit Jr. was last seen around 3:20 a.m. when he walked away from his home on Derbyshire Drive, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said.

Authorities said Emmit Jr. has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, instead call police with his location.

