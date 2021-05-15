Police looking for missing Trumbull County woman

WARREN, Ohio — Police in Trumbull County are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Brenda Francis is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Saturday at 9:35 a.m. leaving her home and hasn't returned. Police are concerned for her safety.

She may be in a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with the license plate JFG237.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

