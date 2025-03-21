Police search for 64-year-old man who left Summa Health

Summa Health police are asking for the public's help locating a 64-year-old man who left the facility.

Michael Hymer left the Akron facility around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

He suffers from medical issues and law enforcement is concerned about his safety.

Hymer is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue or black sweatpants, and white/black shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.