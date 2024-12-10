Watch Now
Police search for missing 12-year-old from Cleveland last seen Dec. 9

Cleveland Division of Police
Juliana Lang
The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a 12-year-old last seen Monday evening in the 1500 block of East 86th Street.

Julianna Lang is a Black girl standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a purple crop top shirt, a black jacket and black boots with silver buckles.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234

