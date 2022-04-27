Police search for missing 17-year-old boy

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Koen Childers was last seen on April 22 after taking his uncle's 2016 maroon Silverado from Georgia and driving to Northeast Ohio. The license plate number of the truck is RVK5358.

Childers is believed to be in the Lakewood or Parma area.

He is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has shaggy blonde hair and blue eyes with braces.

Childers is known for having anxiety and depression and he has not taken his medication.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Lakewood police at 216-529-6782.

