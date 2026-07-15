Police search for missing Broadview Heights man with dementia

Chagrin Valley Dispatch is asking for the public's help in locating a 69-year-old man who has dementia.

Nak Sung was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after walking away from his home on Emerald Creek Drive in Broadview Heights.

He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 149 pounds.

Sung has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, black Nike shoes, and a white t-shirt or black long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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