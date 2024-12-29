Police search for missing endangered 14-year-old boy in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 14-year-old endangered boy who was reported missing on Saturday.

According to police, Rayshawn Hall, 14, was last seen on the 500 block of East 112th Street.

Rayshawn is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and gray coat, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Police say a possible destination for Rayshawn is Brush Avenue in the city of Euclid.

According to authorities, he has various medical conditions and has not taken his medicine.

If you have seen him or have any information, police ask that you call the Fifith District at 216-623-5500 or Police non-emergency number 216-621-1234.

