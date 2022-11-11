Watch Now
Police search for missing endangered Cleveland State University student

Cleveland Police
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 11:13:20-05

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Cleveland State University student they say is endangered.

Yi An Lian, 21, was last seen in the 1700 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Lian is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

