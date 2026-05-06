Police search for missing teenager

Cleveland Police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Arryel Johnson, 14, has autism.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform in the 1400 block of Lakeside Avenue.

Johnson is 5-feet-11-inches tall, has black braided hair and wears glasses.

Police consider her endangered because of her age and her medical condition.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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