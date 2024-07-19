Police searching for 13-year-old girl who left Willoughby medical facility

Willoughby police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who left a medical facility.

Treviana Sutton was brought to a medical center in Willoughby on Wednesday before she left on foot toward Euclid Avenue.

She has not been seen since.

According to police, she is likely in East Cleveland or Cleveland.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and purple Crocs.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Willoughby police at 440-951-1234.

