Police searching for 14-year-old missing from Portage County

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen who was last seen Monday.

Josyln Nonkowski, 14, is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities said she may be in the Hiram area and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a bright neon backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-297-3888.

