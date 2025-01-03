Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.

Layla Carrasquillo was reported missing Friday after leaving her home in the 3100 block of West 38th Street around midnight, police said.

Police described her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing white clothing and is known to frequent the area of West 31st Street and Clark Avenue.

Due to various medical conditions and her age, Carrasquillo is considered endangered.

Police ask anyone with information on Carrasquillo to call the Second District at 216-623-5200 or 216-623-2755.

