Police searching for missing 18-year-old male last seen Saturday in Lexington Township in Stark County

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities in Stark County are looking for a missing 18-year-old male last seen in Lexington Township on Saturday.

The Lexington Fire Department and the Marlboro Fire Department posted a missing person alert for 18-year-old Daniel Horvath who has autism and is not familiar with the area, according to authorities.

He was last seen in the 11000 block of Marlboro Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Eric Wagner at 330-614-0698.

