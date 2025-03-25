Police searching for missing 58-year-old woman last seen in North Canton

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 58-year-old woman last seen in North Canton.

Vicki Bell was last seen around noon on Monday after coming into contact with law enforcement at a Red Roof Inn.

Law enforcement said Bell has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia and has been known to become violent at times, occasionally carrying a knife in her hand.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

