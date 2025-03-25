Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Police searching for missing 58-year-old woman last seen in North Canton

Untitled design (10).png
Regional Emergency Dispatch Center
Untitled design (10).png
Posted

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 58-year-old woman last seen in North Canton.

Vicki Bell was last seen around noon on Monday after coming into contact with law enforcement at a Red Roof Inn.

Law enforcement said Bell has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia and has been known to become violent at times, occasionally carrying a knife in her hand.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.