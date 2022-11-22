Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing couple

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems.

Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m.

Luther Lamb suffers from memory and hearing loss and Margaret Lamb has dementia, police said.

Margaret Lamb is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Luther Lamb is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

The couple drives a gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate number EGX5493.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.

