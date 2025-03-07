Richmond Heights Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl last seen March 5

The Richmond Heights Police Department is looking for Sahara Houston-Williams, 15, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Sahara is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 206 pounds. She has long braids and was last seen leaving her home around 10:20 p.m. wearing a pink headband, a blue and orange hoodie with "Syracuse Football" on the front, blue shorts, and beige high-heeled boots. She was also carrying a red suitcase.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Richmond Heights Police at 216-486-1234.

