Richmond Heights Police looking for missing 17-year-old

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Richmond Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old female.

Ashanti Motley has been missing since Sept. 10.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond Heights Police Department at 216-486-1234.

