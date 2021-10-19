Richmond Heights police search for missing woman

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Elayna Young, 25, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Quarry Lane.

She was wearing a light gray jogging suit, yellow crocs and had her hair in a ponytail.

Police said she was pushing a stroller with a doll inside.

According to police, she has health issues.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-486-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.