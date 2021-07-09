Richmond Heights police searching for missing 15-year-old boy with autism

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Richmond Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who has autism.

Gavin Rhodes walked away from his home and has not returned, police said.

Gavin is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt and dark colored jogger pants.

Police said he is known to hangout around the Ridgebury area in Lyndhurst.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-486-1234.

