Richmond police searching for 21-year-old who left group home and never returned

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who left her group home Friday and never returned.

Shaulia Raylee Myers, 21, was last seen by staff around 4:30 a.m. Friday before she left the home on foot, according to police.

Staff did not see her leave, but they believe she was wearing leggings, brown boots and may be wrapped in a white blanket.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 265 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 216-486-1234, referencing No. 2200167.

