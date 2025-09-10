Shaker Heights Police search for missing 31-year-old mom whose vehicle was found abandoned on I-90

Shaker Heights Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 31-year-old mom whose vehicle was found abandoned on I-90 eastbound at West 44th Street.

According to police, Madalyn Marshall went to pick up food from a local restaurant on Tuesday and never returned.

She gave birth last week.

Police found her vehicle on the highway with the left door open and keys in the ignition.

Officers used drones to attempt to find her, but temporarily suspended the search.

“Our entire Shaker Heights Community is deeply concerned for Madalyn’s well-being and are doing everything we can to locate her,” said Chief of Police Wayne D. Hudson. “Our priority is ensuring her safe return to her family.”

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-491-1246.

