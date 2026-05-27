Shaker Heights Police search for missing 69-year-old

Shaker Heights Police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man who left a nursing home facility on Tuesday.

According to police, Michael Garrett left the facility on Northfield Road around 9 p.m.

He has dementia and was last seen wearing a hospital gown, diaper and possibly a suit jacket.

Police say he is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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