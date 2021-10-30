Shreve police searching for 3 missing children last seen Wednesday

SHREVE, Ohio — The Shreve Police Department is searching for three missing children last seen on Wednesday.

Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5, were last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.

Police said the children may be in the company of a 33-year-old man named Bryan Godfrey.

Godfrey is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JLC3641.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-287-5705.

