Solon police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man

The Solon Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Ryan Maurice Burton, 58, was last seen at the Homewood Suites in Solon, according to police.

Authorities say Burton is diabetic, has not taken his medicine and did not show up for work Sunday. He is from Connecticut but works in the area.

Police say he last spoke to his wife around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and complained about having chest pains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

