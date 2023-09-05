Solon Police look for missing 12-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from Solon.

Kinley Hubbard was last seen on Monday when she got off an RTA bus at the Stokes-Windermere station on Euclid Avenue.

She has been listed as a runaway.

Police said that she was trying to get to Chicago or California.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black spandex shorts, and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-248-1234.

