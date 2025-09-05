Solon Police looking for missing 33-year-old woman with 2 kids

The Solon Police Department is looking for Teneshia Renee Campbell, 33, and her two children, ages 14 and 6.

Police said Campbell left the Hampton Inn in Solon on Thursday and hasn't been seen since. She may be in the Bedford or Bedford Heights areas.

Campbell has dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue pajama top and dark colored shorts.

Her 14-year-old also has dark hair and brown eyes and was wearing a brown Nike sweatsuit. Campbell's daughter has dark hair and brown eyes. A clothing description wasn't provided.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

