Solon Police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from Solon.

Tranell Dungy's mom told police he left their apartment after the two got into an argument around 12:30 a.m.

Police found him and brought him back home, but he left again and hasn't been seen since.

Dungy attends Solon High School.

His mother told police he had plans to go to a concert in Columbus Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-337-1447.

