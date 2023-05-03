Solon Police search for missing 40-year-old man with schizophrenia

The Solon Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 40-year-old man with schizophrenia.

Michael Powidel was last seen walking away from his home on Arobordale Avenue at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say he is believed to be suicidal.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.