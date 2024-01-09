Solon Police search for missing 82-year-old man with memory issues

The Solon Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 82-year-old man who has memory issues.

William Donald Jenkins was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Monday at his home on Kruse Drive.

Jenkins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He drives a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with license plate number GPN8793.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

