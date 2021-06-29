Solon police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

SOLON, Ohio — The Solon Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday night.

Alyssa Komm was last seen around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said Komm was possibly wearing a black top and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 440-248-1234.

