South Euclid police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Dec. 29

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The South Euclid Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Dec. 29.

Kavonne Barnes-Bennett ran away from home and hasn't been seen since, police said.

The girl is believed to be staying somewhere in East Cleveland.

No description was given but police did provide an image of the girl, shown above.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-381-1234.

