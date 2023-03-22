South Euclid Police searching for missing 86-year-old man

The South Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 86-year-old man who was last seen on March 21.

Allen Guth has early onset dementia was reportedly last seen driving away from his home on Piermont Road in a black 2022 Honda Civic, license plate number JDD9292. The vehicle below is not the actual vehicle.

South Euclid Police

He is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid Police at (216) 381-1234.

