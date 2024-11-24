Stark County police searching for endangered missing 66-year-old man

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered 66-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning.

Chris Nickolas, 66, was last seen in Canton on Aultman Avenue Northwest in the city, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say Nickolas walked away from his home at 11 a.m. and has failed to return.

Nickolas is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to authorities.

Officials say Nickolas suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who sees Nickolas to call 911 or contact to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

