Stark County Sheriff's Department searching for man with dementia who left his home on foot

NAVARRE, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Stark County and surrounding counties after a 68-year-old male with dementia left his home on foot and never returned.

James Kaiser, 68, left his home on Norbrook Avenue in the city of Navarre at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said he has dementia and other ailments and they are concerned for his safety.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911.

