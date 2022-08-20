Stark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her home on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Rylynn Rae Teis was last seen in Alliance around 11 a.m. in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue.

She is believed to have left on foot.

Teis has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-10.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

