Stark County Sheriff's Office find 70-year-old man with dementia

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The man has been found.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 70-year-old man with dementia.

He was last seen walking away from his home on 34th Street in Canton at around 1:30 p.m.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, officials said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He suffers from dementia and deputies said they are concerned about his safety.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a blue crew-neck sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.