Stark County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 13-year-old girl

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Alexia Wells was last seen in the 8700 block of Dawn Haven Avenue SE in Osnaburg Township.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with black leggings.

Authorities believe she left home on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

