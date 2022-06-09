Stark County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 15-year-old girl

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jasmin Martin was last seen leaving her home in the 7600 block of Mottice Drive SE in Sandy Township around 7 a.m.

She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 221 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Martin was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pajama pants with hearts and crocs.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police.

