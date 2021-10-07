Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for 47-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sept. 25

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 47-year-old man who left his home on Sept. 25 and never returned.

Michael Graham, 47, left his home on Blackburn Road NW in Plain Township.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and a black North Face jacket.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

