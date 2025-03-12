Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Canton

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Canton.

The sheriff's office said Jasmine Wilcox left her home on Dutch Circle in Canton Tuesday night just before midnight.

Police said she was not discovered missing until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She has black curly hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

