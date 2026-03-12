Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Kaira Willis was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. at her home in the 2700 block of Inglewood Avenue, NW Plain Township.

The sheriff's office said she was walking in an unknown direction.

Kaira is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings with her hair in two ponytails, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc.
