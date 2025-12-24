Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said E'laela Torres was last seen around 4 p.m. near the 2600 block of Dutch Circle in NE Plain Township.

Torres is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with an orange shirt, black glasses and a cast boot on one leg, the sheriff's office said

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

