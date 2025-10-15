Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old boy

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Tristyn Bailey was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. as he was leaving a home on foot in the 9800 block of Bellhaven Avenue NW in Lake Township, the sheriff's office said.

He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said. Bailey was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

The sheriff's office said Bailey could be headed toward the Uniontown area, but the exact destination is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 330-430-3800.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.