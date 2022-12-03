Stark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the office.

Denise Carlton was last seen leaving her residence by foot in the 2300 block of 38 Street Northeast in Plain Township at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, the release said.

She is believed to be in the Alliance area possibly carrying a backpack.

Carlton is approximately 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

