Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 28-year-old man

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old man last seen on May 20, according to a Facebook post.

Alexander Foulkrod was last seen leaving his home on 45th Street in Plain Township.

The sheriff’s office is warning the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.

